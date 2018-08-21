Arizona Basketball Player Ira Lee Cited and Released for DUI

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 10: Ira Lee #11 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the college basketball game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Center on November 10, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks 101-67. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee was cited and released for driving under the influence on Saturday, the school announced Tuesday.

According to a statement relayed by the Daily Wildcat's Alec White, Arizona's Dean of Students will review the citation under the school's code of conduct. The athletic department is also "reviewing the incident for team consequences." 

Lee, 20, arrived in Tucson last season as a 4-star recruit and the fourth-ranked center in the class of 2017. 

As a freshman, he averaged 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 10.2 minutes per game.

The highlight of his first season with the Wildcats came on Nov. 29 when he piled up 11 points, four rebounds and two steals against Long Beach State. 

Recruit information courtesy of 247Sports.com. 

