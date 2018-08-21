UFC Fighter Suffers Gruesome Injury in Accident with Power Drill

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell isn't going to be fighting in the Octagon any time soon...and for a scary reason.

While doing some woodwork, the 10-0 fighter was involved in a nasty power drill accident that left him injured to the point where he likely won't be able to train for an extended period of time. He detailed what happened in a post on Facebook and, well, it's not for the faint of heart:

Mitchell made his UFC debut in July, posting a win over Tyler Diamond at The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 finale. No official announcement had come regarding a sophomore fight, but, in the hectic featherweight division, his number was likely to be called soon.

Though his Facebook post suggests that he will make a full recovery, this injury is likely to put him on the shelf for a decent chunk of time.

Luckily, at 23 years old, time is something that Mitchell has. With few particularly lucrative in-cage opportunities within reach at the moment, this injury is just inconvenient in terms of his fighting career, rather than particularly destructive. Given how active he has been on social media in regards to the accident (including posting an utterly horrifying, NSFW picture of his bloodied clothing on Twitter) and how he seems almost lighthearted about the incident, it's a safe assumption that Mitchell will return—and no worse for wear.

That said, this isn't something that anyone wants to be recovering from. Here's hoping he makes a speedy recovery.