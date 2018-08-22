Each MLB Team's Most Boneheaded Decision of the Year

1 of 6

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: Not blowing it up before the season

The Baltimore Orioles entered the season with designs on contending. So much for that.

They've been dismal from the word "go" and traded key pieces such as infielder Manny Machado and closer Zach Britton in the weeks before the non-waiver deadline.

The returns for those players weren't terrible, but Baltimore could surely have gotten more in the offseason if it'd acknowledged its window was already closed.

Boston Red Sox: Not adding an ace at the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox are running away with the American League East behind an offense that leads baseball in runs scored and OPS. They're also facing uncertainty in the starting rotation.

Ace Chris Sale, who's put together a Cy Young Award-caliber season, is on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. David Price and Rick Porcello have been inconsistent. If Sale's shoulder issue lingers, it's worth wondering whether the Sox have enough starting pitching for a deep postseason run.

Boston could have gone after a frontline starter at the trade deadline. Instead, it acquired right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays. He's pitched well thus far but owns a career 4.16 ERA and is a mid-rotation option at best.

New York Yankees: Not adding an ace before the season

The New York Yankees rolled into the season with a high-powered young offense and strong bullpen. But they passed on a chance to add an ace-level arm in the offseason.

Specifically, New York was linked to right-hander Gerrit Cole, who ended up going to the Houston Astros and is putting together a stellar season.

With ace Luis Severino struggling, veteran CC Sabathia on the DL, Sonny Gray sporting a 5.34 ERA and left-hander Jordan Montgomery out after Tommy John surgery, the Yanks sure could use a Cole-level talent as they head toward the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays: Trading Jake Odorizzi too soon

The Rays have had the typical low-key season. They've hung around the fringes of contention but generally opted to sell at the deadline, most notably shipping right-hander Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a solid haul.

There's not too much to criticize, though the Rays may regret trading righty Jake Odorizzi to the Minnesota Twins in February for prospect Jermaine Palacios, who's hit .227 in High-A and Double-A.

A better play would have been to hold on to Odorizzi until the non-waiver deadline, when Tampa Bay could likely have gotten more from a pitching-hungry contender.

Toronto Blue Jays: Not calling up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

It's been a dismal season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Star third baseman Josh Donaldson has been beset by injuries, and the Jays are fluttering near the division basement, above only the lowly Orioles.

They could have injected some excitement by calling up top prospect and future superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has shot like a bolt of lightning from Double-A to Triple-A and hit a combined .389 with a 1.096 OPS.

A September call-up is likely, but Vlad 2.0 should have been in Toronto a lot sooner.