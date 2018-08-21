The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release CalendarAugust 21, 2018
The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar
B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week’s sneaker releases.
The Nike Kobe A.D. returns in a brand-new silhouette as the basketball world celebrates Mamba Day. Kyrie Irving takes characteristics from three defining time periods with the Kyrie 4 Decades Pack. Adidas is finally bringing back a beloved Ultra Boost colorway in the Multicolor 2.0
Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week of August 7
Adidas Ultra Boost "Multicolor 2.0"
Release: Thursday, August 23
Where: Adidas
Price: $180
Nike Kobe A.D.
Release: Friday, August 24
Where: Nike
Price: $140
Nike Kyrie 4 Decades Pack
Release: Saturday, August 25
Where: Nike
Price: $120
Air Jordan 5 International Flight
Release: Saturday, August 25
Where: Nike SNKRS
Price: $190
Nike VaporMax Premier Flyknit Strapped
Release: Saturday, August 25
Where: Nike SNKRS
Price: $225
Nike ACG Dog Mountain
Release: Saturday, August 25
Where: Nike SNKRS
Price: $110