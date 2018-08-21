The Essential: This Week's Sneaker Release Calendar

    Drew League

    B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week’s sneaker releases.

    The Nike Kobe A.D. returns in a brand-new silhouette as the basketball world celebrates Mamba Day. Kyrie Irving takes characteristics from three defining time periods with the Kyrie 4 Decades Pack. Adidas is finally bringing back a beloved Ultra Boost colorway in the Multicolor 2.0

    Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week of August 7

Adidas Ultra Boost "Multicolor 2.0"

    Adidas

    Release: Thursday, August 23

    Where: Adidas

    Price: $180

Nike Kobe A.D.

    Drew League

    Release: Friday, August 24

    Where: Nike

    Price: $140

Nike Kyrie 4 Decades Pack

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 25

    Where: Nike

    Price: $120

Air Jordan 5 International Flight

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 25

    Where: Nike SNKRS

    Price: $190

Nike VaporMax Premier Flyknit Strapped

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 25

    Where: Nike SNKRS

    Price: $225

Nike ACG Dog Mountain

    Nike

    Release: Saturday, August 25

    Where: Nike SNKRS

    Price: $110