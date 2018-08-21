NBA 2K19 'The Way Back' MyCAREER Trailer and Prelude Demo Details Released

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

NBA 2K19 unveiled its new MyCAREER, titled "The Way Back," in a trailer Tuesday ahead of the game's Sept. 11 unveiling.

In the mode, users start overseas in China before moving back to the United States to play for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.

Gamers can get the mode started early with the free release of the NBA 2K Prelude, which will hit the market Aug. 31.

The narrative structure of the NBA 2K19 MyCAREER mode represents a shift back to how the series unveiled the feature in NBA 2K16 and followed up in NBA 2K17. MyCAREER mode in NBA 2K18 focused largely on improving your created player rather than telling a story from start to finish.

The new MyCAREER mode, on top of the improvements to MyLEAGUE and MyGM, will ensure NBA 2K19 remains a highly anticipated release.