NFL Rumors: Junior Galette to Visit Seahawks Amid Interest from Rams

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Junior Galette #58 of the Washington Redskins warming up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Saints defeated the Redskins 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Junior Galette is set to visit his second NFC West team in as many days.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Galette is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, one day after meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

After going undrafted in 2010, Galette spent the first five years of his career with the New Orleans Saints and recorded 124 combined tackles, 31.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Galette missed both the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to Achilles injuries. He was also suspended for two games in 2015 for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Galette initially signed with Washington in July 2015, but the 6'2", 254-pound linebacker did not debut with the team until last season. He had 20 combined tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble with Washington in 2017.

While he showed that he can still contribute on the football field, the 30-year-old Galette contemplated retirement earlier this offseason (h/t NFL.com's Herbie Teope) despite reportedly having offers from teams. It appears as though he is looking to play at least one more season as he continues to explore his market.

Related

    Victor Cruz Joining ESPN This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Victor Cruz Joining ESPN This Season

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jets Interested in Trading for Dante Fowler

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets Interested in Trading for Dante Fowler

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Fantasy Football Mock 🔮

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Updated Fantasy Football Mock 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Titans, Matthews Agree to 1-Yr, $7.7M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans, Matthews Agree to 1-Yr, $7.7M Extension

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report