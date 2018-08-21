NFL Rumors: Junior Galette to Visit Seahawks Amid Interest from Rams

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Junior Galette is set to visit his second NFC West team in as many days.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Galette is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, one day after meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

After going undrafted in 2010, Galette spent the first five years of his career with the New Orleans Saints and recorded 124 combined tackles, 31.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Galette missed both the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to Achilles injuries. He was also suspended for two games in 2015 for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Galette initially signed with Washington in July 2015, but the 6'2", 254-pound linebacker did not debut with the team until last season. He had 20 combined tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble with Washington in 2017.

While he showed that he can still contribute on the football field, the 30-year-old Galette contemplated retirement earlier this offseason (h/t NFL.com's Herbie Teope) despite reportedly having offers from teams. It appears as though he is looking to play at least one more season as he continues to explore his market.