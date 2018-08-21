Mino Raiola Hits out at Paul Scholes After Paul Pogba Leadership Criticism

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

players agent Mino Raiola during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has hit out at Manchester United legend Paul Scholes after the latter criticised the France international's ability to lead the team.

Raiola took to Twitter to respond to Scholes' comments:

Pogba has captained the Red Devils in Antonio Valencia's absence this season, but speaking as a pundit after United's 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Scholes was critical of the Frenchman:

He said: "There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader, but he wasn't there today either. He had a really poor game, he's so inconsistent."

                                  

