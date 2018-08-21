Mino Raiola Hits out at Paul Scholes After Paul Pogba Leadership Criticism

Mino Raiola Hits out at Paul Scholes After Paul Pogba Leadership CriticismAugust 21, 2018
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has hit out at Manchester United legend Paul Scholes after the latter criticised the France international's ability to lead the team.
Raiola took to Twitter to respond to Scholes' comments:
Mino Raiola @MinoRaiola
Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba
Mino Raiola @MinoRaiola
Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba
Pogba has captained the Red Devils in Antonio Valencia's absence this season, but speaking as a pundit after United's 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Scholes was critical of the Frenchman:
Optus Sport @OptusSport
"There's lack of leaders in the team." Paul Scholes on Manchester United's leadership crisis. #BHAMUN #OptusSport https://t.co/qQsPY1FNwY
He said: "There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader, but he wasn't there today either. He had a really poor game, he's so inconsistent."
