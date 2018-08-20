Report: Raptors Hire Kawhi Leonard's Friend Jeremy Castleberry from Spurs

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard's presence is apparently already having an impact on coaching decisions made by the Toronto Raptors.

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, former San Antonio Spurs assistant Jeremy Castleberry—described as a close friend of Leonard's—has been hired to work on Raptors head coach Nick Nurse's staff.

Leonard and Castleberry's relationship dates back to high school and college at San Diego State where they both played basketball.

In 2014, a picture circulated on social media with Leonard and Castleberry in attendance at a San Diego State home game:

The Spurs hired Castleberry in 2014 to work in the video and player development departments.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard has made it clear he intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he hits free agency.

The Raptors acquired Leonard from the Spurs in July. The two-time All-Star can become a free agent next summer if he opts out of his deal at the end of the 2018-19 season.