Kenley Jansen Reportedly Cleared by Cardiologist to Return vs. Cardinals

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen will be activated from the disabled list Monday for the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Alanna Rizzo of Sportsnet LA.

Jansen has been out since August 7 due to an irregular heartbeat, but he received the "all clear" from the cardiologist before being activated.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital earlier this month with an irregular heartbeat when the team was in Colorado. Heart problems also forced him to go to the hospital in both 2011 and 2012.

Buster Olney of ESPN initially reported the player was expected to miss about a month with the issue as he went through treatment.

However, his return came after just two weeks on the sidelines following several bullpen sessions.

While Jansen needed clearance from the doctors, he was itching to return as soon as possible.

"I hope they say (I'm) ready to go. I've got my fingers crossed about Monday," he said Saturday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "We'll see if that happens. That would be great so I can come back and help us get back in the race and go where we want to go."

He got his wish and will return to the active roster Monday as he tries to help the Dodgers remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The team entered the day in third place with a 67-58 record, two games out of first place in the National League West.

Jansen has a 2.15 ERA and 32 saves in 51 games this season.