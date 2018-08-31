The Greatest Smack-Talk Moments in MMA History

0 of 7

Some UFC fans may pretend they hate it, but the numbers don't lie. Smack talk sells fights. This fact isn't lost on the actual competitors either, and while not everyone takes this approach, many of the UFC's top stars have been willing to verbally tear down their opponents in an effort to attract attention towards their next contest.

Naturally, that has made for plenty of memorable moments over the years...both good and bad. With fans creeping closer and closer to the edge of their seats in anticipation of the rowdiness that will come to pass with Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, it's worth taking a look back over the UFC's long history to pick out some of the best verbal back-and-forths the promotion has hosted.

So which fighters make that cut? And what did they say that warranted this unique brand of immortality? Read on and find out!

(Warning, assume NSFW for all videos and links ahead)