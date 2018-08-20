Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Suspended After Being Charged with Sexual Assault

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has been charged with felony second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony third-degree sexual assault, according to Lance Veeser of WKOW.

The team announced Monday in a statement that he will be suspended until further information is available, via Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press:

Cephus discussed the allegations Saturday while stating he was stepping away from the team:

He denied the allegations and said he wants to "focus all of my attention on clearing my name."

Madison police chief Mike Koval issued a response to the tweet, prior to charges being filed.

"MPD has recently been made aware that there is an individual on the UW Football Team making various statements through social media platforms," Koval said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "The MPD has conducted an investigation relative to the information that this individual has been sharing."

He also noted the department was awaiting word from the district attorney's office.

Cephus is heading into his junior year with the Badgers and is the team's top returning receiver. He finished last season with 30 catches for 501 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.