Slumping MLB Stars Who Need to Be Benched in 2018 Pennant Races

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The heat of a pennant race can drive an MLB team to make big decisions.

Among them is moving an established contributor who is slumping into a part-time role for the sake of the squad's short-term success. It's not always easy, but oftentimes the move has to be made for the good of the team.

Ahead we'll take a closer look at five slumping players who need to be benched.

In order to be considered for inclusion, a player needed to have a realistic chance of being benched, not just reduced production of late.

For example, Carlos Correa is hitting .107/.219/.143 for the Houston Astros in eight games since returning from a back injury. Those numbers aren't pretty, but there's zero chance he'll be benched.

Players also needed to have a viable in-house replacement for a benching to be considered.

Yonder Alonso is the perfect example here. The Cleveland Indians first baseman is hitting .167/.211/.273 in August, but with Edwin Encarnacion on the disabled list and no potential minor league help, his spot in the lineup is safe.

Make sense? Let's get started.