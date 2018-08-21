Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, Features and More

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 will be released in North America on Tuesday, August 28 and worldwide two days later on Thursday, August 30.

Konami's long-running football sim will return with its latest offering, which boasts an array of new features for players to enjoy.

Player ratings for the game have not yet been released by Konami, though from the myClub trailer we can see that Lionel Messi is set to retain his 94 rating from last year:

After his sensational debut campaign for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has a rating of 90, while Luis Suarez appears set for the same, down from 92 in PES 2018.

Eden Hazard is also rated 90 in the trailer, while Belgium team-mate and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is 88.

The popular mode will see the introduction of "Feature Players," in which players who have stood out each weekend will receive an enhanced overall rating and perhaps pick up new skills, too.

Skills can also be taught through the use of Skill Trainers, while Position Trainers can add versatility to your team by making players more adaptable to different roles.

There will be 11 new skill traits for players to boast, including Dipping Shots and Double Touch:

Some will also be able to perform no look passes or rising shots, while others could be penalty specialists or penalty savers.

Dribbling and shooting animations have been refined to add more authenticity, while the stamina system has been reworked into "Visible Fatigue," in which players will give visual indications of their tiredness, which will also affect their performance.

The game will also include even more stadia in lovingly rendered detail:

Player likenesses are also on point:

However, PES 2019 players will have to do without the official UEFA Champions League licencing, as Konami's 10-year deal with European football's governing body came to an end earlier this year.

The inclusion of the competition was one of the few licencing advantages PES held over rivals FIFA—which will boast the Champions League in FIFA 19—but Konami has picked up seven new leagues including the Turkish Super Lig, the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Scottish Premiership.

The leagues can be played in Master League mode, which will not only include the addition of International Champions Cup pre-season fixtures, but also enhanced transfer negotiations and refined player development.