Daniel Cormier Taunts 'Smaller' Brock Lesnar on Twitter During WWE SummerSlam

With a fight against Brock Lesnar likely looming on the horizon, UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier couldn't help but needle the now-former WWE universal champion.

Cormier initially commented on Lesnar's physique as Lesnar was getting ready to wrestle Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Sunday night. Cormier didn't let up after Reigns beat Lesnar to capture the title:

While a date hasn't been set, Lesnar and Cormier are on a crash course for a battle inside the Octagon. Cormier issued the challenge to Lesnar immediately after beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July, and the two had a face-to-face confrontation:

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency confirmed in July that Lesnar had re-entered the USADA testing pool to serve the remainder of his one-year suspension for a positive drug test in July 2016. Lesnar will be eligible to fight again starting Jan. 8, 2019.

Cormier's tweets are a good way to once again nod toward an event that is still months away.

Many fans wonder whether Lesnar has much of a future in WWE beyond SummerSlam.

WWE confirmed in April it had signed Lesnar to a new contract but didn't provide any specifics regarding how long the deal runs. Dave Meltzer reported for MMA Fighting that WWE had allowed Lesnar to return to UFC for at least one more fight.

Even if Lesnar isn't done in WWE completely, losing the universal championship allows him to take time off to train fully for his inevitable clash with Cormier.