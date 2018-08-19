Simone Biles Becomes 1st Woman to Win 5 US All-Around Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles has added another milestone to her historic gymnastics career with a gold medal at the 2018 United States Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

Per The United States Olympic Team, Biles is the first woman ever with five U.S. Gymnastics all-around titles:

NBC Olympics shared highlights from Biles' historic showing from the TD Garden in Boston:

Per TeamUSA.org's Brandon Penny, Biles became the oldest woman (21) to win the all-around crown since Linda Metheny Mulvihill shared the gold with Joan Moore Gnat in 1971.

Since making her debut at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in 2013, Biles has been an unstoppable force. She has taken gold in the all-around in each of her five appearances at the event—she didn't participate last year while taking a hiatus—and has won 16 gold medals across every discipline.

After taking all of 2017 off from competition, Biles began training last October with an eye on competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics. Her first event back was an overwhelming success with two years to go before the Tokyo Games.

