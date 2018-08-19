WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella Planned as Evolution's Main Event

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE is reportedly looking to match Ronda Rousey against Nikki Bella in the main event of WWE Evolution.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said as much (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.), noting the hope is the fame of the two stars will lead to plenty of headlines for the first all-women's pay-per-view.

Meltzer cautioned that plans for the main event could change.

Rousey and Bella are recognizable for more than just their wrestling work and could bring in casual fans, as the former has been in a number of movies and was a UFC star, while the latter stars in a reality show.

Bella hasn't recently been consistently involved in WWE matches, but Rousey is set to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Mike Killam of ProWrestling.com noted WWE has advertised the Raw Women's Championship title will be defended at Evolution, so a main event match involving Rousey would follow.

She has to get past Bliss first, but it appears Rousey is on a collision course with Bella.