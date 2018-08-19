Anonymous Coach Rips 'Overrated' Nick Saban for Cheating, Alabama's Recruiting

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Nick Saban is generally recognized as one of the best—if not the best—college football coaches in the country after winning six national championships in his career.

However, at least one of his peers thinks the Alabama head coach is overrated.

"If you had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country every year [you'd win like Nick Saban]," an anonymous coach told Chip Patterson of CBSSports.com. "He shows up at every single game with a better roster than the teams he's playing."

"If you count cheating and getting the best players in the country as part of running a program, he's the best in the country," the coach added. "It's like saying an NFL coach is the best coach in the league if he gets 25 first-round picks every year."

It's hard to argue with Saban's recruiting prowess.

According to 247Sports, Alabama finished with the No. 1 recruiting class in each season from 2011 to 2017. The disappointing 2018 class still ranked as the fifth-best one in the country.

Considering the coach is responsible for recruiting, however, it's hard to understand how this is used as a negative against the 66-year-old. He also has shown the ability to get the most out of his players in turning the talent into wins.

On the other hand, the allegations of cheating could be more concerning, but there doesn't appear to be any evidence to back up the claim.

The discussion on Saban came in a poll of the most overrated and underrated coaches in the country, with Penn State's James Franklin and Florida State's Willie Taggart tying as the most overrated with each getting 20 percent of the votes.

While Saban only received one vote for overrated, even that seems high for a coach who has a 132-20 record at Alabama with five national titles in the last nine years.