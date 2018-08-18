Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Throws Out Perfect 1st Pitch at White Sox, Royals Game

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox may be 24.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, but they're No. 1 when it comes to ceremonial first pitches. 

On Saturday, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck toed the rubber at Guaranteed Rate Field before Chicago's game against the Kansas City Royals, showed off a nifty handle and fired a strike down the middle: 

Based on that toss, she may be worth a look on a minor league deal.     

Related

    deGrom Adds to Cy Young Case with Complete Game Gem

    MLB logo
    MLB

    deGrom Adds to Cy Young Case with Complete Game Gem

    SNY
    via SNY

    Chris Sale (Shoulder) Placed on 10-Day DL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale (Shoulder) Placed on 10-Day DL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Renteria Looking for 'Better Effort' from Avisail Garcia

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Renteria Looking for 'Better Effort' from Avisail Garcia

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    A's Move Within Game of Astros After Walk-Off

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Move Within Game of Astros After Walk-Off

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area