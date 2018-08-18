Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Throws Out Perfect 1st Pitch at White Sox, Royals Game

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Throws Out Perfect 1st Pitch at White Sox, Royals GameAugust 19, 2018
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox may be 24.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, but they're No. 1 when it comes to ceremonial first pitches.
On Saturday, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck toed the rubber at Guaranteed Rate Field before Chicago's game against the Kansas City Royals, showed off a nifty handle and fired a strike down the middle:
Chicago White Sox @whitesox
One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 https://t.co/PA7M4iC9X5
Based on that toss, she may be worth a look on a minor league deal.
