Sister Mary Jo Sobieck Throws Out Perfect 1st Pitch at White Sox, Royals Game

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox may be 24.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, but they're No. 1 when it comes to ceremonial first pitches.

On Saturday, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck toed the rubber at Guaranteed Rate Field before Chicago's game against the Kansas City Royals, showed off a nifty handle and fired a strike down the middle:

Based on that toss, she may be worth a look on a minor league deal.