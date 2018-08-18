Wyndham Championship 2018: Brandt Snedeker Leads After Saturday Play Suspended

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Brandt Snedeker sits atop the leaderboard with play suspended in the third round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Snedeker was two-under through seven holes Saturday before inclement weather interrupted matters. At 16-under, he holds a three-shot lead over Brian Gay, while Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell, C.T. Pan and D.A. Points are tied for third at 12-under.

The tournament's official Twitter account announced play will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m. ET.

The first of Snedeker's two birdies Saturday came on the second hole, as he sank a 59-foot putt:

Putting is a big reason for Snedeker's success so far. According to PGATour.com, his 5.034 strokes gained on the green are sixth-best in the tournament so far.

Few golfers will be more frustrated with the weather delay than Gay. He's six-under through 12 holes in the third round, the second-lowest score before the golfers headed for the clubhouse.

Gay birdied the fourth hole before getting an eagle on No. 5. Then came back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He birdied No. 12 as well before he had to head inside. With his drive off the 13th tee landing to the right of the fairway, staying at 13-under may be Gay's best bet when he steps back on the course Sunday.

Like Gay, Mitchell is potentially playing himself into contention. He's already three-under on the front nine, with plenty of time to close the gap on Snedeker.

The same goes for Pan, who might have actually been happy to see the weather delay. Pan started off the third round by reaching four of the seven greens in regulation, per PGATour.com. To put that in perspective, he missed just six greens in regulation in the first two rounds combined.

Pan can hit the reset button to some extent and approach his third round with a new mindset.

Ultimately, though, Snedeker is in the driver's seat. The Associated Press' Joedy McCreary noted history will favor the 2012 FedEx Cup champion if he remains where he is:

By the time the final round rolls around, Snedeker may have opened up even more room on the rest of the field, too.

Snedeker has yet to record a victory in 2018, and that may not be the case for much longer.