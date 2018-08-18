La Liga Results 2018 Week 1: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona opened their La Liga account with a 3-0 win over Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Messi scored twice, while Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to also find the net for the champions.

Earlier, Real Sociedad scored an impressive 2-1 win away to Villarreal, after Celta Vigo were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Espanyol.

Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 1, +3, 3

2. Levante: 1, +3, 3

3. Real Sociedad: 1, +1, 3

4. Girona: 1, 0, 1

5. Real Valladolid: 1, 0, 1

6. Espanyol: 1, 0, 1

7. Celta Vigo: 1, 0, 1

8. Athletic Bilbao: 0, 0, 0

9. Atletico Madrid: 0, 0, 0

10. Eibar: 0, 0, 0

11. Getafe: 0, 0, 0

12. Huesca: 0, 0, 0

13. Leganes: 0, 0, 0

14. Real Vallecano: 0, 0, 0

15. Real Madrid: 0, 0, 0

16. Sevilla: 0, 0, 0

17. Valencia: 0, 0, 0

18. Villarreal: 1, -1, 0

19. Real Betis: 1, -3, 0

20. Alaves: 1, -3, 0

Full standings available, per the division's official website.

Messi was the catalyst for Barca's impressive win, even though he initially found Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco tough to get past. The Spanish stopper made a string of fine stops, while Messi was also denied by the crossbar.

His goal finally arrived on 64 minutes when the Argentina international deftly whipped a free-kick under the wall and into the bottom corner. In the process, Messi had achieved a scoring landmark for Barca in the league:

Coutinho bagged the champions' second seven minutes from the end before Messi made it 3-0 deep into injury time. There was yet more history for Messi:

The day began with Espanyol edging into an unlikely lead at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. It came courtesy of Mario Hermoso, who swept in a right-footed shot on the stroke of halftime.

Espanyol hardly merited the lead following a cagey display, so it was no surprise when Celta drew level seven minutes after the break. Fittingly, the equaliser didn't come from the hosts' attacking endeavour, but instead came after the unfortunate David Lopez turned into his own net.

Celta earned a point despite a stunted and lacklustre performance going forward:

Greater impetus in attacking areas was obvious when Sociedad visited El Madrigal. The visitors needed to come from a goal down after former Espanyol striker Gerard Moreno had fired the Yellow Submarine in front.

It took 24 minutes for Sociedad to find an equaliser, but it came five minutes before the break when Willian Jose's low shot found the corner. Villarreal stayed on the front foot in the second half, but Sociedad possessed greater cutting edge, proved when Juanmi scored the winner 19 minutes from time.

Despite an accomplished display in possession, Villarreal had been undone by lapses at the back:

The fragility ruined Santi Cazorla's second debut for the Yellow Submarine.

Sunday will see UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid begin their bid to unseat Barca with a home fixture against Getafe.