AJ McCarron Collarbone Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Fracture

David Richard/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills received the news every NFL team fears during the preseason: an injury to the starting quarterback.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, AJ McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of the collarbone during Friday's 19-17 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Carucci noted the injury occurred during the first quarter and before McCarron gave way to Josh Allen.

The Bills signed McCarron this offseason after they traded last year's starter, Tyrod Taylor, to the Browns with the hopes of shoring up the quarterback position. During the majority of his first four seasons in the NFL, McCarron sat behind Andy Dalton on the Cincinnati Bengals after a successful collegiate career at Alabama, but he appeared in seven contests in 2015.

McCarron threw for 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in that campaign and appeared to be set to challenge for his first extensive role as a starter given he started Friday's contest ahead of Allen.

Buffalo can turn toward either Allen or Nathan Peterman while McCarron is sidelined.

Peterman was a rookie last season, and in his first game as a starter, he threw five interceptions in a November loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Allen was the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft. Accuracy questions have surrounded him, considering he completed just 56.2 percent of his passes at Wyoming, but a strong arm enticed the Bills to draft him as highly as they did.

Allen flashed his potential Friday, going 9-of-13 for 60 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, and he figures to see a more significant role after McCarron's setback.