Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, More Fantasy Outlook After Tyrod Taylor's Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and fantasy players may have to look elsewhere after the team announced quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion during Thursday's contest against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland can at least turn to this year's No. 1 pick and the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, Baker Mayfield, as an insurance policy. Fantasy players may be slower to insert the rookie into their lineups, but they can take solace in knowing Antonio Callaway and Jarvis Landry will remain options.

Here's look how Taylor's injury impacts Cleveland's fantasy landscape.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield put up the type of numbers in his final season at Oklahoma that make fantasy players drool: 4,627 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions on his way to the Heisman.

What's more, he ran for 1,083 yards and 21 scores during his college career. He can keep plays alive when the pocket breaks down and pick up rushing touchdowns fantasy players don't always receive from their quarterbacks.

Mayfield also has plenty of talented targets, such as Landry, Callaway and David Njoku, among others.

This isn't to suggest Mayfield should be an immediate fantasy starter, but there is plenty to like. He's at least worth a waiver pickup and is a starting option in deeper leagues given his college production and the talent surrounding him.

Antonio Callaway

Callaway's fantasy potential was on display in the first half Thursday when he burned past the Jets secondary multiple times.

However, Taylor underthrew him on one and missed him on another, limiting the University of Florida product's early impact. Still, that type of speed should allow for a deep ball or two per game, and Mayfield proved in college he can connect on downfield throws.

Callaway had 81 receiving yards and a touchdown last week against the New Orleans Saints. He also doesn't have to worry about losing targets to Josh Gordon after the latter's trade to the New England Patriots.

Wait to see if Mayfield and Callaway show rapport in their first game or two together, as the latter's a potential flex option. His speed will be conducive to game-changing gains as he develops.

Jarvis Landry

Landry is still a No. 2 or 3 wide receiver with Mayfield under center.

He's a veteran leader, and Mayfield might look toward him as a security blanket. What's more, Landry's been consistently productive in recent years, and Taylor wasn't dominant before his injury.

Landry tallied more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2015 and 2016 with the Miami Dolphins and followed up with 987 receiving yards last year. Gordon's departure means he is the de facto No. 1 receiver.

Don't take Landry out of your lineup because of Taylor's injury.