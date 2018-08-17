Little League World Series 2018: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Day 2 of action at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday featured four games split between the United States and International brackets.

On the American side, Northwest, Great Lakes, Southeast and West took the diamond, while Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin American and Canada battled for supremacy in the International half.

After a rain delay-filled day in Williamsport, here is a full rundown of scores as well as a closer look at precisely how each game played out.

LLWS Friday Results/Schedule

Japan def. Europe-Africa, 11-1

Northwest vs. Great Lakes, 5 p.m. ET

Latin America vs. Canada, 6:30 p.m. ET

Southeast vs. West, 8 p.m. ET

LLWS Bracket

Full bracket results available at LittleLeague.org.

LLWS Friday Recap

Japan, Europe-Africa

Kawaguchi Little League from Kawaguchi, Japan, overcame a slow start Friday to beat Catalunya Little League from Barcelona, Spain, 11-1 in five innings.

Japan was anchored by starting pitcher Shisei Fujimoto, who finished with five hits and one run allowed with no walks and 10 strikeouts over five innings.



While Fujimoto ended with a fantastic line, he struggled out of the gates.

After center fielder Lucas Iriarte tripled with two outs in the top of the first inning, he scored on a passed ball to give Europe-Africa a surprising 1-0 lead.

Japan tied it in the bottom of the second, and that score remained intact until the bottom of the fourth inning when Japan scored a pair of runs on a Kenji Takada single followed by an error on the part of left fielder Rafael Lopez.

From that point forward, the floodgates opened for heavily favored Japan.

The Japanese squad tacked on an additional eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was extended by the second rain delay of the game.

Eleven Japanese players had at least one hit in the contest, but outfielder Yuya Ito was the biggest standout with two hits in two at-bats and three RBI.



Thanks to its victory, Japan will take on the winner of Latin America vs. Canada in the winner's bracket on Sunday, while Europe-Africa will meet the loser of the Latin American vs. Canada game on Saturday.