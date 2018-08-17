Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves (68-52) will look to even their four-game series with the Colorado Rockies (65-56) on Friday, when they host them again as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Rockies defeated the Braves 5-3 in Thursday's series opener, winning for the fourth time in six meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Why the Rockies Can Pay on the MLB Lines

The Rockies rallied for three unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning to end the Braves' five-game winning streak. Ronald Acuna Jr. also failed to hit a home run for the first time in six games after he was drilled by Jose Urena of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Acuna left the series finale against the Marlins and did not have an official at-bat, so his five-game homer streak was still intact.

Regardless, Colorado capitalized on an error in the ninth and won for the fifth time in six games. Now the Rockies hope lefty Keith Freeland (10-7, 3.02 ERA) can stay hot. Freeland has allowed a maximum of three runs in his past four starts, and the Rockies are 7-1 in his past eight.

Why the Braves Can Pay on the MLB Lines

Atlanta was happy to see Acuna back in the lineup a day after getting a major scare. Acuna went 1-for-4 despite the loss, singling on the second pitch he faced to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

The Braves will send Sean Newcomb (10-5, 3.40 ERA) to the mound here in an effort to get back on track, and the southpaw has not suffered a loss since July 14. Newcomb is 2-0 in his previous four outings, giving up just one run in three of them. In the other start, he surrendered five runs and 12 hits in four innings to the Milwaukee Brewers, but Atlanta still found a way to pull off an 8-7 victory. Newcomb is 7-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 12 games under the lights.

Smart Betting Pick

The Braves have not lost consecutive games since July 28, so they have a good chance to bounce back in this spot. Newcomb also faced Colorado back on April 8 and blanked them for six innings on the road with no walks and nine strikeouts in a 4-0 win. Look for a similar performance from him as Atlanta rebounds with another victory.

MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone under in five of Colorado's past six games.

The total has gone under in four of Colorado's past five games when playing Atlanta.

Atlanta is 5-1 in its past six games.

