NFL Odds 2018: Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski Favorites to Lead NFL in TD Catches

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

As fantasy football owners prepare to shape their rosters for the 2018 NFL season, the oddsmakers are doing their part to help out.

OddsShark tweeted the list of favorites to lead the league in receiving touchdowns this upcoming season Thursday, and there are plenty of familiar faces:

None of the front-runners should surprise fans, as their resumes speak for themselves.

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown put himself in the MVP conversation by hauling in 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns through 14 games last year. However, a calf injury sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season. He has averaged 10.4 scores over the past five years.

Meanwhile, there is arguably no better red-zone target than Rob Gronkowski. The 6'6", 268-pound tight end has recorded double-digit touchdowns five times in his career and is coming off a campaign in which he found the end zone eight times in 14 contests.

Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins has the third-best odds after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions a season ago with 13. He managed to do so despite Deshaun Watson's playing in just seven games, with Tom Savage and T.J. Yates throwing the ball the rest of the time.

Then there's Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to four games in 2017 by an ankle injury. As long as he's healthy, the 5'11", 200-pound New York Giants star is one of the game's elite playmakers. And Beckham should have an easier time padding his stats now that the team signed veteran Nate Solder as an upgrade at left tackle and drafted Saquon Barkley to provide versatility at running back.

A name to keep an eye on is Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. The five-time Pro Bowler is looking to get a new contract after the season, so a monster campaign would go a long way in helping him get paid.

When it comes to fantasy football, it's tough to go wrong with any of the favorites. Fantasy owners will just have to decide who is the best bet and how high they should be drafted. Then again, perhaps a sleeper can burst onto the scene and lead the league in touchdown catches.