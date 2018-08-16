Mets Set Franchise Record Scoring 24 Runs in Win vs. Phillies

Tom Mihalek/Associated Press

The New York Mets provided some momentary joy for their fans Thursday in what has otherwise been a disastrous 2018 season.

The Mets dropped a franchise-record 24 runs in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jose Bautista was the standout performer, going 3-for-4 with seven RBI, with his run-scoring double in the ninth capping off the offensive outburst.

Kevin Plawecki was also 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Starting pitcher Corey Oswalt was the only member of New York's starting lineup to go hitless. Six Mets players had multi-hit games.

To their credit, the Phillies took the heavy defeat in stride:

Philadelphia trailed 15-4 entering the seventh inning when it decided to bring on utility man Roman Quinn to pitch. Michael Conforto deposited Quinn's second pitch over the right-field fence:

Quinn allowed seven runs over 1.2 innings before Scott Kingery replaced him in the eighth.

Charitably speaking, one could describe Kingery as a finesse pitcher in that none of his pitches was fast enough to get picked up on the radar gun in the stadium. Kingery's velocity is completely absent in MLB.com's play-by-play breakdown.

The Phillies don't have any time to wallow in their lopsided loss. First pitch for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.