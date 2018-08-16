Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly 'Fine,' Out of Concussion Protocol

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws passes to warm up at practice during NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly out of the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a possible head injury during Tuesday's practice at training camp.

On Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Big Ben is "fine" and should make his return to practice Saturday ahead of a likely preseason debut Aug. 25 against the Tennessee Titans.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Elway: Kap 'Had His Chance' to Play for Broncos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Elway: Kap 'Had His Chance' to Play for Broncos

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Art of Running Back Pass Protection

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Art of Running Back Pass Protection

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    OBJ: New Deal Will 'Work Itself Out'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ: New Deal Will 'Work Itself Out'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Steelers Are Headed in the Wrong Direction

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers Are Headed in the Wrong Direction

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report