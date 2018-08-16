Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly 'Fine,' Out of Concussion Protocol

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly out of the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a possible head injury during Tuesday's practice at training camp.

On Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Big Ben is "fine" and should make his return to practice Saturday ahead of a likely preseason debut Aug. 25 against the Tennessee Titans.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.