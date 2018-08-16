Alabama to Renovate Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The University of Alabama announced Thursday that Bryant-Denny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum will be renovated as part of its 10-year, $600 million "Crimson Standard" fundraising campaign.

Michael Casagrande of AL.com reported the plan, which still needs final approval from president Stuart R. Bell and the Board of Trustees, calls for the Crimson Tide's football stadium to receive a "massive video board," while the basketball and gymnastics arena will have its interior rebuilt in the coming years.

Alabama Athletics further highlighted the proposed upgrades:

Tide head football coach Nick Saban said the plan, which includes a $1 million donation from him and his wife Terry, will keep the school's athletics teams ahead of the curve.

"These improvements will continue to provide Alabama to have a standard that's No. 1 all across the country," he told reporters.

Kyle Burger of WVTM provided remarks from athletic director Greg Byrne about the timetable:

Byrne noted the capacity of both athletics venues will likely decrease, per Casagrande. Bryant-Denny Stadium is expected to fall below 100,000 from its current 101,821, while Coleman Coliseum is projected to lose around 4,000 seats from 15,383.