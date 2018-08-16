Brandt Snedeker Becomes 9th Golfer to Break 60 on PGA Tour, Shoots 59

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The rest of the field at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, has an uphill battle ahead if it is going to catch Brandt Snedeker.

According to ESPN.com, Snedeker shot less than 60 in a single round for just the 10th time in PGA Tour history when he posted an 11-under 59 in Thursday's opening day of competition. What's more, he became the first to accomplish the feat after starting his round with a bogey in a testament to his ability to bounce back after a slow start.

While the accomplishment has been achieved 10 times, ESPN.com noted Jim Furyk did so twice—making Snedeker the ninth different player to shoot less than 60.

The PGA Tour shared the entire list of players to break the 60 barrier:

Snedeker started on the back nine and appeared well on his way to an unspectacular round when he followed his opening bogey with two straight pars, but he found his touch on holes 13 through 16 with four straight birdies.

Even that pace wouldn't have been good enough to crack 60, but he caught fire on the front nine with a head-turning display.

The Vanderbilt product birdied Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7, but it was his second shot on the sixth hole that was so impressive and put him firmly in position to break 60:

Even with the stunning eagle on a par four, Snedeker still had to birdie the final hole to shoot 59. He did exactly that with a pressure-packed putt on the ninth green:

Snedeker is yet to win on tour this year and is a mere 88th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He put himself in ideal position to earn his first championship of the season and shoot up the rankings with one of the best rounds in PGA Tour history and will have a cushion to work with entering Friday's second round.