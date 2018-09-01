Nick Foles Reportedly Named Eagles' Starting QB for Opener vs. Falcons

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan to start Nick Foles at quarterback Thursday when they kick off the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carson Wentz has done "fantastic" in his rehab from knee surgery, but starting Foles is a "long-term decision" meant to benefit Wentz.

The reigning Super Bowl champions didn't feature a typical quarterback battle, instead operating through training camp and preseason uncertain of Wentz's availability.

Wentz did not play at all during the preseason.

He was a top candidate in last season's MVP race on the strength of 33 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions before suffering a torn ACL in December. The timing of the injury left him a question mark for the start of the 2018 campaign.

"I obviously would love to be out there," Wentz told WIP Radio in August (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say."

Meanwhile, Foles received most of the snaps with the first-team offense while Philly waited for Wentz to complete his rehab. The Super Bowl LII MVP signed a restructured contract in April that included a $2 million signing bonus and incentives based on playing time.

The 29-year-old Texas native completed 72.6 percent of his throws for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in three playoff games last season.

"My role doesn't really change," Foles told reporters in July. "Last year going into camp, I wanted to impact the locker room, wherever I was. Whatever you want to label me. It doesn't change this year. No one knows my label. It's sort of been that way for a long time and I don't really care."

Although Foles will get the nod to open the season, Wentz should still take the reins once the coaching staff feels he's back to full speed. The offense's upside remains greater with the North Dakota State product under center.

That said, the Eagles roster is strong enough to contend for another title regardless of who's playing quarterback. Foles should have little trouble holding down the fort.