EA Sports Executive VP: I 'Would Love' to Bring Back MVP Baseball Video Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

EA Sports isn't ruling out the possibility of bringing back a fan favorite.

No, sadly it's not NCAA Football (at least not yet, anyway). It's the franchise's baseball series that is getting some consideration.

The video game developer has not released a Major League Baseball game since MVP Baseball 2005 when Manny Ramirez graced the cover. 2K Sports struck a deal with MLB and replaced EA Sports as a partner.

All these years later, though, a rebirth could happen.

"I would love to have a baseball game in our portfolio," EA Sports executive vice president Cam Weber said, via Joseph Knoop of IGN. "It's something that once again, every couple years, we take a look and we talk about and theorize about what it might look like to get back into something like baseball."

For now, though, MLB The Show is the top choice for baseball fans.