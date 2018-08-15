Barcelona Defeat Boca Juniors 3-0 to Win Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona defeated Boca Juniors 3-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy match at the Camp Nou, as the Spanish champions continued their preparations for the new campaign on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi captained the side and found the back of the net, but the Argentina superstar was substituted at half-time with the game under control.

Malcom opened the scoring with a smart drive in the 18th minute as Barca pushed forward, and Messi doubled the lead six minutes before the interval.

Rafinha made it three for the home side after combining with Luis Suarez to wrap up the victory over the Argentinian champions in the 67th minute.

Boca rarely threatened, but the second half saw the entry of Carlos Tevez as the 34-year-old came on as an impact substitute.

Malcom Is Better Suited to Barca Than Ousmane Dembele

David Ramos/Getty Images

If Dembele wasn't overly concerned by the arrival of Malcom from Bordeaux this summer, he might be now.

The 21-year-old was awarded the start ahead of the France international for the 53rd edition of the annual friendly match, and gave an excellent account of himself as he found the back of the net.

Dembele was left on the bench as Barca manager Ernesto Valverde made eight changes at half-time, moving Malcom from left to the right as he remained in the attack.

The Brazilian looked confident and at home from the first whistle, and his chemistry with Messi was breathtaking at times.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Boca had no answer as the Sao Paulo-born talent dominated the left channel, and his pace and guile will serve the Catalan side well this season.

Dembele has suffered a punctured career with the Blaugrana since arriving from Borussia Dortmund due to injury, but if Malcom continues his fine start to life in Spain, the competition for a left-wing berth will be explosive.

Malcom scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists during the past two Ligue 1 campaigns, and he could easily repeat this with Messi at his side.

Arturo Vidal also showed he will be a huge asset in midfield over the next 12 months, allowing flair players like Malcom and Dembele more freedom in the danger areas.

What's Next

Barca start their La Liga season on Saturday, as Alaves make the visit to the Camp Nou to open the new campaign.