2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions Entering Preseason Week 2

0 of 32

Tim Warner/Getty Images

This time last year, no one expected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield to hear his name called first, but there he was taking a phone call from the Cleveland Browns atop the 2018 draft board. Who will hear their name called as the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft?

The 2019 class is shaping up to be an all-timer along the defensive line. Ohio State studs Nick Bosa and Dre'Mont Jones could both be top-10 picks, Houston has all-world tackle Ed Oliver, and Michigan's versatile Rashan Gary looks like a top-five player.

Unlike previous classes, this year also has a crop of offensive tackles that will turn heads. Alabama's Jonah Williams has been rock-solid since starting Week 1 as a true freshman. Teams are also excited about Trey Adams (Washington), Greg Little (Ole Miss) and David Edwards (Wisconsin) as Round 1 talents.

There isn't much hype about the quarterback class yet, but it's almost a guarantee that by April, NFL teams will have talked themselves into a player in the top 10. Missouri's Drew Lock, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham are the biggest names as the season gets closer.

Of those top-tier players, who goes first? Using OddsShark Super Bowl futures as of August 15 to set the draft order, here's an early look at how it could all play out.