LSU QBs Justin McMillan, Lowell Narcisse Announce Intention to Transfer

Quarterbacks Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse announced Wednesday that they will transfer from LSU, according to Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

McMillan is a junior who was set to enter his fourth season with the Tigers, while Narcisse is a redshirt freshman.

Since McMillan graduated this month, he is eligible to play immediately at another four-year university, per Dixon.

Narcisse is eligible to play this season at a junior college, but he cannot play at a four-year university until the 2019 campaign.

McMillan and Narcisse were part of a quarterback competition at LSU that has now been whittled down to junior Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan.

According to 247Sports, McMillan was a 3-star prospect who ranked as the No. 35 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2015 when he committed to LSU.

During his three seasons with the Tigers, McMillan completed one pass for 19 yards and rushed two times for two yards.

Narcisse was listed as a 4-star recruit and the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.

LSU will open its 2018 season on Sept. 2 against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.