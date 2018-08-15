Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox (86-35) will attempt to extend their five-game winning streak and continue their impressive run in interleague games Wednesday when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) again as small road favorites at sportsbooks.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox improved to 24-6 in their last 30 games against National League opponents, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, edging the Phillies 2-1 on a pinch-hit home run by Brock Holt in the top of the eighth inning.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston is nearly unstoppable right now and has won all three of new addition Nathan Eovaldi's starts so far.

Eovaldi (5-4, 3.74 ERA) was outstanding in his first two outings, allowing just seven hits in 15 scoreless innings with one walk and nine strikeouts. Last time out though he surrendered 10 hits and eight runs, four earned, in 2.2 innings with two walks and no strikeouts.

However, the Red Sox still outscored the Baltimore Orioles 19-12 in a game that featured six homers and seven doubles. The fact that Boston was able to overcome Eovaldi's poor start makes this team tough to beat.

Why the Phillies can pay on the MLB lines

The Phillies have beaten the Red Sox once already this season, winning 3-1 at Fenway Park on July 31. Philadelphia's two losses in three meetings with Boston overall this year were both decided by one run as well, so this team definitely has a chance to pull off an upset again as a small home underdog.

Vince Velasquez (8-9, 3.98 ERA) did not face the Red Sox in their previous series, but he will get an excellent chance to pick up a victory here following three straight wins at home.

Velasquez has made two starts and one relief appearance in his last three outings at Citizens Bank Park, throwing 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings there since taking a line drive to his forearm.

Smart betting pick

This matchup really comes down to which starting pitcher you trust more in this spot, Eovaldi or Velasquez.

Neither of these pitchers performed well in their last starts, but Velasquez has the edge at home because Eovaldi has struggled on the road with a 2-4 mark and 5.70 ERA. Take Philadelphia to even the series in a slight upset.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in five of Boston's last six games when playing Philadelphia.

The total has gone under in seven of Philadelphia's last eight games.

The total has gone under in four of Philadelphia's last five games at home.

