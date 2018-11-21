Patriots' Tom Brady Limited in Practice with Knee Injury Ahead of Jets Matchup

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is up in the air.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi added one source isn't worried about Brady's ability to play against the Jets.

Losing the 41-year-old would be a devastating blow for the Patriots, who are looking to get back in the win column after their 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as a five-time Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP. He entered the 2018 season with appearances in three of the last four Super Bowls and directed the Patriots to the AFC East crown 15 times in the last 17 years.

The Michigan product didn't show signs of slowing down when he threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017 while leading the Patriots to another Super Bowl appearance.

He has followed with 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games this season.

New England will likely turn to Brian Hoyer under center if Brady is forced to miss time. The 33-year-old at least brings veteran experience and has played regular-season games for the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers throughout his career.

Hoyer has appeared in three games this season with just one pass attempt.