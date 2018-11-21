Patriots' Tom Brady Limited in Practice with Knee Injury Ahead of Jets Matchup

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after being sacked by the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is up in the air. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was limited during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. 

NFL Network's Michael Giardi added one source isn't worried about Brady's ability to play against the Jets. 

Losing the 41-year-old would be a devastating blow for the Patriots, who are looking to get back in the win column after their 34-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans

Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history as a five-time Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP. He entered the 2018 season with appearances in three of the last four Super Bowls and directed the Patriots to the AFC East crown 15 times in the last 17 years.

The Michigan product didn't show signs of slowing down when he threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017 while leading the Patriots to another Super Bowl appearance.

He has followed with 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games this season.

New England will likely turn to Brian Hoyer under center if Brady is forced to miss time. The 33-year-old at least brings veteran experience and has played regular-season games for the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers throughout his career.

Hoyer has appeared in three games this season with just one pass attempt. 

Related

    AP Opens Up on Disciplining His Kids, Adversity & Career

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP Opens Up on Disciplining His Kids, Adversity & Career

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    B/R's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Brees, Mahomes Lead in Early Pro Bowl Voting

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Brees, Mahomes Lead in Early Pro Bowl Voting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Daniel Expected to Start for Trubisky (Shoulder)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Daniel Expected to Start for Trubisky (Shoulder)

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report