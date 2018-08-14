Khalil Mack Odds: Raiders, Packers Favorites for DE's Team After Trade Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If Khalil Mack isn't an Oakland Raider after the 2018 trade deadline, it appears the oddsmakers think he'll be a Green Bay Packer.

OddsShark posted the odds for Mack's team after the deadline, with the Raiders (+150) coming off as favorites and the Packers (+275) clearly in second. No other team has better than 7-1 odds.

Mack, 27, has not been present at Raiders training camp as he holds out for a new contract.

