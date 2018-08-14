Khalil Mack Odds: Raiders, Packers Favorites for DE's Team After Trade Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Khalil Mack #52 of the Oakland Raiders smiles prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If Khalil Mack isn't an Oakland Raider after the 2018 trade deadline, it appears the oddsmakers think he'll be a Green Bay Packer.

OddsShark posted the odds for Mack's team after the deadline, with the Raiders (+150) coming off as favorites and the Packers (+275) clearly in second. No other team has better than 7-1 odds. 

Mack, 27, has not been present at Raiders training camp as he holds out for a new contract.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Wentz Says Week 1 Return Will Be Close Call

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz Says Week 1 Return Will Be Close Call

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Rookies Get Terrible Haircuts 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Rookies Get Terrible Haircuts 😬

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Latest Expert NFL Power Rankings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Latest Expert NFL Power Rankings

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Roethlisberger Exits Practice After Briefly Going Down

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roethlisberger Exits Practice After Briefly Going Down

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report