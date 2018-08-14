Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Ticket Prices Revealed

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Fans will have to pay a premium to see Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, tickets will start at $205 and climb to $2,505, which doesn't include any additional fees:

The steep price tag for tickets speaks to how much fans are looking forward to Khabib vs. McGregor. MMA Fighting's Danny Segura argued the UFC 229 card from top to bottom isn't all that inspiring:

The event includes Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin and Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga among the more notable fights.

To be fair, UFC 229 doesn't need anything else aside from Khabib vs. McGregor to draw a ton of interest. McGregor's last fight was his TKO of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, while Nurmagomedov is the UFC lightweight champion and unbeaten in 26 fights.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is likely to be a full house, and plenty more fans will watch on pay-per-view to see how McGregor looks after being out of action for nearly two years.