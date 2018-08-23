NFL Preseason Week 3 Preview: Biggest Question Facing Each Team

0 of 16

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The third week of the NFL's preseason is a player's best opportunity to make a positive impression after weeks of grinding and banging heads with teammates.

The league's "dress rehearsal" is the closest thing to a regular-season contest, and it should be the culmination of everything an individual and team has been working toward.

"This is real football now," Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said during the second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks. "... It's a [expletive] grind, and sometimes you don't want to do it. You gotta learn to do it when you don't want to do it. That's what pro football is. It hurts. You got to compete against each other. You gotta bust your ass. You gotta be in the right spot, and you gotta play the [expletive] game the way it's meant to be played. Or you're wasting your time."

Stories develop and become the driving narratives behind each training camp. These stories play out on the field as teams ready themselves for the regular season.

The following questions still linger, and the answers possibly found during the third preseason contest will have an immediate impact on the 2018 campaign.