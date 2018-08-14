Bud Light to Provide Fans with Celebratory Beer When Browns Win 1 Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If the Cleveland Browns manage to win a game during the 2018 regular season, Browns fans in the Cleveland area will get a chance to have a beer on Bud Light.

According to Cleveland.com's Marc Bona, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, Andy Goeler, announced Tuesday that the company is placing "victory fridges" in strategic areas around Cleveland that will automatically open when the Browns win a game: "We're always cheering for them. Obviously they haven't won in a while. We're putting victory fridges out into the marketplace. When the Cleveland Browns win, at the end of the game, these refrigerators...will send a wireless signal that will unlock them and give fans the opportunity to have a celebratory Bud Light."

Goeler added that around 10 victory fridges—which are eight feet tall in size and hold roughly 200 beers apiece—will be dropped off inside FirstEnergy Stadium and at other locations where patrons must be of legal drinking age.

Once the fridges open, the beer inside will be free of charge to those looking to celebrate the ending of the Browns' long losing streak.

Cleveland went 0-16 last season, and it hasn't won since beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 24, 2017, which was its only win of the 2017 campaign.

The Browns made significant improvements this offseason by selecting quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, trading for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry and signing running back Carlos Hyde.

Cleveland's 2018 regular-season slate will open Sept. 9 when it hosts the NFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.