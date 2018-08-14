Cardinals' Paul DeJong's Home Run Hands Nationals 2nd Straight Walk-off Loss

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Washington Nationals fans who thought things couldn't get any worse following a walk-off grand slam by Chicago Cubs rookie David Bote in Sunday's contest were wrong.

Washington lost in heartbreaking style again Monday, this time via a walk-off long ball from St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong. The Nationals appeared to be well on their way to victory with a 4-2 lead entering the eighth, but they allowed five runs in the final two innings to lose 7-6 even though they scored two themselves in the top of the ninth.

"I don't know what else to do," manager Dave Martinez said in a head-turning quote after the loss, per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

The Nationals won the National League East in each of the last two years, but they face an uphill challenge if they are going to make it three seasons in a row. They are now seven games behind the Atlanta Braves and six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race and running out of time with the season entering the stretch run.

They can't afford anymore bullpen meltdowns.