Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Dad Nathaniel Arrested for Marijuana; Mugshot Revealed

Nathaniel Prescott, the father of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was reportedly arrested on marijuana charges Saturday.

Peter Eliopoulos of KFDM News in Texas reported the news, noting the arrest came when troopers said they found marijuana in the car he was driving on Highway 87 in Orange County, Texas. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Eliopoulos also shared the mug shot while pointing out police said the marijuana was found in the driver side door of the car:

According to Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas, police discovered less than two grams of marijuana in Prescott's car. Leslie pointed out the charge was a Class B misdemeanor and "slightly above" the Class C misdemeanor he could have received for a traffic ticket.

TMZ added context to the story, noting recreational marijuana is legal in nine states, while medical marijuana is legal in 30.

This is another offseason headline for Prescott, though, who is looking to bounce back after his Cowboys missed the playoffs last season. The quarterback has been the subject of controversy regarding his comments about protesting racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem as well.

Prescott and the Cowboys open the season Sept. 9 against the Carolina Panthers.