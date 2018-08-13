Cowboys News: Maliek Collins Taken off PUP List After Recovery from Foot Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been taken off the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The third-year player has been recovering from a broken foot but will now be allowed to play.

Collins initially underwent surgery on his left foot in January after experiencing discomfort during the regular season. He returned for organized team activities in May but suffered a break in the same foot.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported his next surgery required an estimated three-month recovery, which is almost exactly what it took him to come off the PUP list.

Missing time hasn't been much of a problem for Collins during the season, however, as he has played all 32 games since being taken in the third round of the 2016 draft. The Nebraska product was one of only three defensive players to start all 16 games for the Cowboys last season.

His absence has caused a significant hole in the middle of the defense in training camp, especially with David Irving failing to report due to personal issues, per Clarence E. Hill Jr.of the Star-Telegram.

New additions Datone Jones and Jihad Ward have earned playing time so far at tackle, but Collins should be able to return to the starting lineup by Week 1.