LeSean McCoy Sued by Ex-GF Who Says He Had Video Footage of Violent Attack

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 09: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball before the game against the Carolina Panthers at New Era Field on August 9, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Carolina defeats Buffalo in the preseason game 28-23. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Delicia Cordon has filed a lawsuit against LeSean McCoy for his potential role in a violent attack that left her hospitalized, according to TMZ Sports (Warning: Graphic content)

A masked man allegedly broke into McCoy's home and assaulted Cordon before stealing jewelry from the home. She says the Buffalo Bills running back "had access to live video footage from cameras" and "intentionally permitted" the environment to allow the home invasion.

McCoy has previously denied any involvement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

