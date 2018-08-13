WWE Legend and Natalya's Father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Dies at 63

WWE.com

Former WWE Superstar Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died, the company confirmed Monday.

He was 63.

A founding member of The Hart Foundation, Neidhart was a two-time WWF tag team champion with Bret Hart and was known as one of the more intimidating powerhouses of his generation. He is also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

