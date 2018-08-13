WWE Legend and Natalya's Father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Dies at 63

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

WWE.com

Former WWE Superstar Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died, the company confirmed Monday.

He was 63.

A founding member of The Hart Foundation, Neidhart was a two-time WWF tag team champion with Bret Hart and was known as one of the more intimidating powerhouses of his generation. He is also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report