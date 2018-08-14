FIFA 19: Breaking Down Regional Covers and Newest Features

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

The football season is back and ready to lift our spirits after the boredom that comes with the summer break, but the reunion won't be truly complete until the release of FIFA 19 on September 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected as the game's cover star after winning a fifth UEFA Champions League of his career with Real Madrid, not to mention May's 3-1 triumph over Liverpool was his third in succession with Los Blancos.

Now be hoping to win the competition with a club other than Real for the first time in nine years, having completed a £100 million move to Juventus this summer:

EA Sports will need to revamp their cover to reflect the Portuguese star's new allegiances to the Bianconeri, per the Daily Star's James Wright.

There are few in the world as deserving of a spot front and centre of the FIFA 19 cover, and Josh Thomas of Goal spoke with the game's executive producer, Aaron McHardy, who detailed why Juve's new poster child was picked.

McHardy said: "Cristiano Ronaldo returns as our lead ambassador on the cover of the game which is I think very fitting considering he’s just finished winning the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third time in a row. It feels right that he’s back with us on the cover of the game.”

Ronaldo's cover credits don't end there, either, as The Independent confirmed the game's Champions Edition will also feature the 33-year-old alongside a certain Paris Saint-Germain maestro:

The Champions Edition comes with a loan Neymar item as well as the loan Ronaldo card that comes standard with the game, not to mention more pack rewards and access to the game three days earlier if pre-ordered.

FIFA 19 doesn't appear to be in danger of being dubbed stale, either, as EA prepares to launch numerous new modes and features added to existing formats of the annual football-fest:

Of course, Ultimate Team will return this year, and Division Rivals is a new twist on a known hit, which pits you against FUT managers of a similar calibre and offers pack rewards in line with your feats.

Speaking of Real Madrid stars, just as Ronaldo leaves the Bernabeu, Alex Hunter will take his spot at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in The Journey:

There's something special for Tottenham Hotspur fans to look forward to as their new stadium, the 62,000-seat successor to White Hart Lane, will debut in FIFA 19:

Dynamic tactics are another new addition in FIFA 19 that will allow for a more streamlined in-game approach to how you set up your team, while Ultimate Team will be enhanced by more in-depth card search options.

As for the cards themselves, another FIFA release means another batch of icons added to the game, with Premier League legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard included:

New game modes, new superstars and recognised heavyweights in fresh settings are just some of the reasons FIFA 19 is set to draw you back in this summer.