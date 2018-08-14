The Biggest Emerging NFL Star at Every Position in 2018

10 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's a good sign when a four-time Pro Bowler sees aspects of his game in a younger player. Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor pinpointed parts of Keanu Neal's game that overlap with his skill set.

Neal doesn't rack up interceptions at a high rate, but he's an instinctive asset in the secondary who sets the tone. He can deliver big hits, but the 2016 first-rounder's primary intent is to simply stop the offensive play.

In two seasons, Neal only notched one interception and 15 pass breakups but listed second on the team in total tackles in both terms. More importantly, the 23-year-old doesn't just take his opponents down. He's developed a propensity to rip the ball from their possession, forcing eight fumbles.

The Falcons safety comes off a Pro Bowl season. If Neal grabs a few interceptions or reaches double digits in pass breakups, he'll earn another invite as one of the most respected at his position.

Runner-Up: Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

As mentioned above, the Saints made the right decisions in rebuilding the secondary during the last offseason. Lattimore got the credit he deserved by being named Defensive Rookie of the Year, but we remember safety Marcus Williams for his missed tackle in the NFC Divisional Round against the Vikings.

Looking at Williams' rookie campaign through a broader scope, he put together a solid year, picking off four passes and tying second for most pass breakups among rookies at the position with seven.

Williams came out on the wrong side of the Minnesota Miracle, but the agony of defeat could become his springboard to stardom if he builds on his first year.