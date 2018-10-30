Report: DJ Durkin to Be Reinstated as Maryland Coach After Review of Program

G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins head football coach DJ Durkin is reportedly expected to return after being placed on administrative leave in August amid an investigation into an alleged "toxic" culture within the program.

On Tuesday, Rick Maese of the Washington Post reported Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans both received recommendations from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to return despite objections from president Wallace D. Loh, who will now retire in June.

"It was made clear that if he wanted to remain in his position, he had no option [but to reinstate Durkin]," a source told Maese. "He ultimately felt it would've been tremendously disruptive to the entire campus if he was to be terminated simply because he wouldn't put the coach back on the field."

The source added the board couldn't make a final ruling on the coach's fate but made it clear to Loh that allowing Durkin to coach again was their "highest priority."

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation and expected reforms that stem from the investigation, which found numerous issues within the program.

An Aug. 10 report from ESPN.com's Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren, based on interviews with multiple sources close to the program, alleged Durkin, 40, created a "coaching environment based on fear and intimidation" that featured "extreme verbal abuse of players."

"I would never, ever, ever allow my child to be coached there," a former Maryland staff member told ESPN.com.

Evans released a statement one day after the report announcing Durkin was being placed on leave while "fully investigating the program." He also noted the school continued to review the June 13 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority," Evans said. "These alleged behaviors are not consistent with the values I expect all of our staff to adhere to and we must do better. You will be hearing from me as our work continues to rebuild the culture of respect in our football program."

McNair suffered heatstroke during a May 29 Terps offseason workout and died two weeks later after collapsing and being hospitalized, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

"It shows a cultural problem that Jordan knew that if he stopped, they would challenge his manhood, he would be targeted," a current Maryland player told ESPN. "He had to go until he couldn't."

Loh told reporters Aug. 14 the school informed the McNair family it "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes" that led to his death. The university also accepted the resignation of assistant athletic director for sports performance Rick Court.

In mid-October, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported a group of football players' parents had bonded together in an effort to keep Durkin from returning to the Terps.

"We are worried that this narcissistic sociopath is going to come back," one parent told Auerbach. "To me, he should never coach again."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was named interim head coach when Durkin was placed on leave. The Terps own a 5-3 record, including a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play, so far in 2018.

Durkin has posted a 10-15 record across two years at Maryland. It's unclear when he would return to the sideline if granted clearance Tuesday.