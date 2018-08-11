Matt Wallace Hits Hole-in-One on 16th Hole of 2018 PGA Championship

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Drinks in the clubhouse at Bellerive Country Club will be provided by Matt Wallace on Saturday night.

Playing in the third round of the PGA Championship, Wallace wowed the crowd packed behind the 16th tee when his iron found the bottom of the cup off a pair of bounces:

Wallace, who was coming off a second-round 66, jumped from three under to five under for the championship thanks to the hole-in-one.

Prior to that stunner, Wallace had recorded a pair of pars at No. 16 over his first two rounds.

Tracking down Brooks Koepka likely isn't in the cards for the English up-and-comer, but at least he'll always have a moment to remember Bellerive by.