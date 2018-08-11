Stan Van Gundy Mulling Retirement from NBA: 'I'm Really Lost Right Now'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy is considering a life away from basketball after failing to find a coaching job after the 2017-18 season came to an end.

Appearing on the Real Talk Basketball with Rex Walters podcast (h/t ESPN.com), Van Gundy said he feels "really lost right now" with no NBA opportunities presented.

"I want to do something, but if I'm not coaching, I don't want to work too hard," Van Gundy said. "If I'm going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I'm not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don't know."

After spending four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Van Gundy parted ways with the team after it posted a 39-43 record in 2017-18.

The move came after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Pistons owner Tom Gores was hoping to bring Van Gundy back as head coach, but wanted him to give up control over the team's roster decisions.

"We have decided that this change is necessary to take our basketball organization to the next level," Gores said in the statement announcing Van Gundy's departure. "This was a very difficult decision and we did not come to it lightly. I am grateful to Stan for everything he's done for the Pistons and for the City of Detroit."

With a total payroll of $119.8 million, the Pistons were the highest-spending team to miss the postseason in 2017-18. They were also the only team in the top 10 in player salaries to finish under .500.

The Pistons only made the playoffs once under Van Gundy, in 2016, and were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Van Gundy, 58, has 12 years of head-coaching experience with the Pistons, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. He has a 523-384 record, and his .577 career winning percentage ranks eighth among active coaches.